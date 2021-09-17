Former Vice President Pence may run for president in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It appears former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring for a White House run.

Pence is adding staffers for his new office in downtown Washington, D.C.

Top aides to Pence told CNN this week that the Indiana Republican has doubled his team to about 20 people this summer.

All moves signaling he may be considering a presidential run in 2024.

The ramp up comes as former President Trump appears to be making good on his declaration to Pence that quote “I don’t want to be your friend anymore.”

That quote, first reported this week, is attributed to Trump in a forthcoming book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Pence and Trump reportedly haven’t spoken since April.

