Fire displaces 5 residents from SE Minot duplex

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Early morning fire displaces five Minot residents

A fire Friday morning at a duplex in southeast Minot has displaced five of its residents.

A call was made around 2 a.m. of the fire at 1015 36th Street SE.

The fire was able to be put out quickly, and firefighters then searched all of the units in the building.

Firefighters say no one was injured and everyone escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

