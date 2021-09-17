Advertisement

FBI agents investigate shooting death at Standing Rock Reservation

By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FBI is investigating a shooting death that occurred on the Standing Rock Reservation last Friday.

Agents report that 31-year-old Lindsey Archambault was shot with a handgun and died.

FBI and BCI agents were on the scene just before 11pm.

Agents say no suspect is yet in custody. Once the investigation is complete, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota will make a charging decision.

