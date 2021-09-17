Bismarck to see housing co-op for men recently behind the iron door

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck is on its way to having a new housing co-op for men who are recently released from prison.

The Strong Secure Single Mens Housing Cooperative filed with the Secretary of State earlier this month, and is seeking occupants.

Organizers say they’re trying provide house for people who would normally face rejection from landlords because of their criminal history.

Occupants of the new co-op must pay a monthly fee and undergo a background check.

“The objective here is to produce a situation where men can heal from past traumas and gain the skills they need to be able to face challenges and confidently rely on their own best friend, which is themselves,” said Carel Two-Eagle.

The organization has 16 rooms available, and will be holding a public meeting for prospective occupants tomorrow in the basement of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library at 2:30.

More information can be found at Strong-Secure-Single-Mens-Housing-Cooperative.my-free.website

