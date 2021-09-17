Advertisement

Bismarck to see housing co-op for men recently behind the iron door

Men's housing co-op
Men's housing co-op(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck is on its way to having a new housing co-op for men who are recently released from prison.

The Strong Secure Single Mens Housing Cooperative filed with the Secretary of State earlier this month, and is seeking occupants.

Organizers say they’re trying provide house for people who would normally face rejection from landlords because of their criminal history.

Occupants of the new co-op must pay a monthly fee and undergo a background check.

“The objective here is to produce a situation where men can heal from past traumas and gain the skills they need to be able to face challenges and confidently rely on their own best friend, which is themselves,” said Carel Two-Eagle.

The organization has 16 rooms available, and will be holding a public meeting for prospective occupants tomorrow in the basement of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library at 2:30.

More information can be found at Strong-Secure-Single-Mens-Housing-Cooperative.my-free.website

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Johnston
UPDATE: Missing Montana teen found safe, sheriff seeks information
North Dakota district judge arrested for drunken driving
FILE
Pickup hauling camper collides with train on Highway 2
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
FBI investigates Shooting Death
FBI agents investigate shooting death at Standing Rock Reservation

Latest News

ND drops in oil production and national rank
48th Annual Downtowners Street
The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is on this weekend
Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building makeover.
Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover
Mouse River Players opens first show of 50th season
COVID-19
Bismarck Public Works staff operations return to normal