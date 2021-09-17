Advertisement

Bismarck Public Works staff operations return to normal

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many events return this year with relaxed COVID-19 protocols, businesses are starting to return to normal operations as well, among them, the staff at Bismarck Public Works.

The city canceled spring cleanup last year in an effort to protect their workforce from exposure to COVID-19.

Then for fall clean-up, employees either worked alone or with one other person, and both were wearing masks.

“It someone is not doing well they just stay home and don’t come to work, and the guys are wearing of course the gloves and those type of things when they’re picking up items,” said Jeff Heintz, City of Bismarck Public Works service operations director.

Heintz says since employees work outside, there doesn’t seem to be much of a threat.

