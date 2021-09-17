Afghanistan refugees to resettle in Montana

MONTANA - Montana officials reported today that the state will help resettle refugees who fled from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover last month.

Governor Greg Gianforte’s office said Thursday that the State Department announced the International Rescue Committee is resettling 75 Afghan refugees in Missoula.

“With its ill-planned, catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden Administration has left American citizens as Taliban hostages and has abandoned our Afghan allies who, as a result of supporting and helping U.S. troops, are at grave risk. Montana welcomes our fully-vetted Afghan allies who worked alongside us, have left their homes in the face of the Taliban’s reemerging, merciless terror, and seek freedom and safety,” said Gianforte in a statement.

Senator Steve Daines’ office also released a statement saying: “The Senator believes we need a full and robust vetting process for refugees entering our country. We also need to honor our troops’ wishes and support those who put their lives at risk to assist U.S. service members, and the Senator encourages Montanans to welcome the properly vetted brave men and women, our allies, to the state. He believes it is shameful that President Biden caused this humanitarian crisis with the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

There is no word yet on when they will arrive.

