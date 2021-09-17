BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is on this weekend, and the festivities got started Friday.

We caught up with some fairgoers to see why they keep coming back.

More than 100 vendors and thousands of people come out to the street fair every year, and we spoke with some people who say it’s not just the food that keeps them coming back.

Whether you go to the street fair on your lunch break or just to get out of the house, one thing is certain, attending the event is a tradition for many Bismarck residents.

“For me, it’s normal to come here and walk around and see people, especially for the past months we’ve been missing that, you know. We were quarantined for the COVID thing, and then now it’s nice to go out and then see people,” said Bismarck resident Yves Merger.

No matter who you are there’s something for everyone at the street fair.

“There are so many people around here all of these different and all of these different things you can see. My family we would look at like the jewelry, we used to get our faces painted and stuff like that,” said Bismarck resident Drew Lagman.

Downtowners Association CEO Dawn Kopp says she’s happy with the turnout so far.

“It’s really great to be out and within the community, because we are seeing a nice turn out so far. It’s nice to see things come back again, and it’s a really great feeling to see the turnout so far,” said Kopp.

Kopp says in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, vendors will be spaced out, there will be no tables and chairs for eating to limit congregating, and there will be hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the area the event is being held.

The fair runs through September 18.

