Wentz on Game One

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Carson Wentz did not get many reps with the Colts offense in training camp and that may be one of the reasons Indianapolis only scored two touchdowns in a season opening loss to Seattle.

Both of the Colts touchdowns were passes from the former Century High School standout. It was Carson’s first opportunity with the offense because of surgery on his foot but Wentz says despite the loss the team learned a lot.

“The experience, the game situations you know being down and some of those no huddle drives late in the game I’m just kind of checking some of those boxes and getting your feet wet definitely helps. You know that always helps and I think that helps as an offense as well. We’re just going to keep building this thing and learning each other and growing together so we can keep getting better every week,” said Wentz.

Wentz was asked about his foot this week and he said everything was fine. The Colts play the Rams at 12:00-noon central time on Sunday afternoon.

