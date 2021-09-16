Advertisement

Suspect in Minot murder conspiracy back in court, seeking new attorney

Donald Cooper
Donald Cooper(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The courts have delayed the preliminary hearing for a man charged in a Minot murder conspiracy case, as he is currently looking for a new lawyer.

Twenty-eight-year old Donald Cooper appeared in court Thursday after being on the run from police for more than a year in connection with the Jan. 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

Cooper is one of three suspects charged in the case. Two others, Michael Dennis II and Marcus Lee. pleaded guilty for their roles in Stephens’ killing. Dennis is serving 20 years and Lee 15.

On Jan. 12, 2020, Minot Police investigated a report of gunshots near 11th Avenue and 13th Street NW and later responded to a call of a report of a car crash near the Minot State University Dome.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Stephens, suffered a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Trinity Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cooper was found in Milwaukee last April where he was arrested after he led U.S. Marshals on a chase that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Cooper was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the deaths in Wisconsin.

His preliminary hearing in North Dakota has been rescheduled to Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. to give him time to find a new attorney.

