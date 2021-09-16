Sports Spotlight: Nick Windsor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of kids get an allowance from their parents when they do chores, like cut the grass. In Nick Windsor’s case, he took it a step further, and on his own merit.

The St. Mary’s senior is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

High School can be a busy time. There’s schoolwork, extra curricular’s and for many, a job.

What makes Nick Windsor’s experience a little different is he’s his own boss. Nick started his own business when he was just 14 years old.

“I was the one with the drive behind it. My brother was just the 18-year-old. I didn’t even have a phone so basically; he was in it to put his phone number on the business card. A couple years later and here we are, and it’s boomin’,” said Windsor.

Four years later now, Nick is a senior in high school, and a starting lineman for the defending state champion St. Mary’s football team, while also holding a 4.0 GPA.

Jack Weikum, Nick’s teammate & business “Foreman,” said: “Absolutely amazing the progress he’s made. He started with a couple lawns, now it’s over 50, so it’s insane.”

50 customers isn’t a small task. It’s been a process for Nick and his crew, but the lessons he’s taught himself bleed onto the football field.

Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s Head Football Coach, said: “He’s started it just to get some extra money, and he’s turned it into a pretty good business for himself. I think [it’s taught him] the responsibility, and the accountability. You know he’s got to be accountable to his customers, he’s got to be accountable to his teammates, so I think just the fact of the responsibility part of it and the accountability part carries over everywhere.”

The fall gives him a full plate, but Windsor now understands how to handle the load.

“It’s definitely a struggle at times. It’s just knowing what’s important, and so a big thing for me this year was making sure I was taking time for myself and my family,” said Windsor.

Wanting some extra money kick-started the business, but it’s proved way more valuable than just that.

Windsor added: “I really love the idea of being my own boss, and I love being able to interact with everyone. That’s one of my favorite things, is being able to help people, and this business has allowed me to do that tremendously. It’s taught me so much. The biggest thing is just work ethic. I mean if you work hard enough and have some common sense and some basic knowledge of what you’re doing, you can really go far. A lot of it is you don’t need to know everything, you don’t need the best and biggest stuff, it’s just start with what you have and work from there.”

Nick plans to dive deeper into the operation after graduation, and he’s considering going to college to study business and finance. This is Windsor’s third year as a St. Mary’s varsity player, and his football goal is to try and help the Saints win their second straight state title.

