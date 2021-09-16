Rural healthcare providers struggling with coronavirus uptick

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Southwest Healthcare Services says they’re seeing more coronavirus patients with worse symptoms than this time last year.

Amber Umbreit, the chief nursing officer, says patients are experiencing shortness of breath, coughing, and pneumonia. The Bowman healthcare facility serves several counties and are struggling with their bed capacity.

Umbreit says other rural health care providers are also struggling with the second wave of the virus. They had to increase staffing numbers since the first surge, and employees are working overtime.

“We’re not just nurses, on the off hours, we don’t have pharmacy to mix medications, we’re doing the housekeeping work a lot of the times, the nurses are really busy,” said Umbreit.

Umbreit says they are monitoring the virus and may need to reschedule routine visits if the situation worsens. She says if you choose to not get your vaccines, to wear a face mask and be mindful of what events you attend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.