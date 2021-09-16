Proposed marijuana rules would make South Dakota competitive in the medical cannabis industry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tuesday six proposed medical cannabis rules were booted by South Dakota lawmakers.

Some of the rules included putting a cap on the amount of high potency marijuana a patient could get, as well as limiting the number of cannabis plants someone could grow unless a medical practitioner wrote off on it.

Founder of Dakota Cannabis Consulting, Kittrick Jeffries says its best when the patients needs come first, ”when we talk about patient focused, when you put a potency cap in place it doesn’t really put into consideration of the patients that need those high potency materials.”

With those rules are out of the way, Jeffries says South Dakota will be a competitive place for investors looking to get in on the emerging medical cannabis industry, ”with the proposed rule package that came out, we could have one of the best programs in the country as long as we get these revisions in place, and I’m just excited to help out and make sure we have the best positive impact within the cannabis community and the patient community possible.”

Jeffries adds there has been a lot of buzz from small capital investors in South Dakota so far, and expects once the rules are finalized that even more interest will generate.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.