Advertisement

Pickup hauling camper collides with train on Highway 2

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. – A pickup truck hauling a camper collided with a southbound train near Berthold Wednesday evening on Highway 2, according to Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt.

Schmidt said shortly after 7:15 p.m., the westbound driver ran the crossing arms into the side of the train.

The chief said no one was hurt.

He indicated the highway was closed for roughly an hour, but has since reopened.

Schmidt said that Berthold Police along with ambulance and fire responded.

The 54-year-old pickup driver was cited for careless driving.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County

Latest News

2022 Bismarck budget changes
Bismarck budget increases for 2022
Southwest Healthcare Services
Rural healthcare providers struggling with coronavirus uptick
small businesses minot
Celebrating local businesses in the Magic City
trinity health capacity
Trinity Health in Minot facing staff shortage