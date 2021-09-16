Pickup hauling camper collides with train on Highway 2

BERTHOLD, N.D. – A pickup truck hauling a camper collided with a southbound train near Berthold Wednesday evening on Highway 2, according to Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt.

Schmidt said shortly after 7:15 p.m., the westbound driver ran the crossing arms into the side of the train.

The chief said no one was hurt.

He indicated the highway was closed for roughly an hour, but has since reopened.

Schmidt said that Berthold Police along with ambulance and fire responded.

The 54-year-old pickup driver was cited for careless driving.

