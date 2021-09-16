MDU reports widespread outage in East Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - More than 1,000 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers are without power in northeast Williston after a truck took out a power line Thursday morning.

Representatives of the company say the collision took place at around 9:40 a.m. and the affected area is between 42nd Street West and Broadway, between Second Avenue West and the Little Muddy River.

Repair crews are currently at work, but it is not known when service will return.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.