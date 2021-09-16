Bismarck’s Fall Clean-Up Week: September 20-23

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall clean-up week starts next Monday for Bismarck.

Garbage and oversized pick-up items will be collected on the usual collection days.

Residents should place special pick-up items on the boulevard by 6 a.m. on their normal garbage day, or the night before.

“It’s just a good way for the community to stay clean looking good, keep the critters down and just give folks the opportunity to get rid of things if they don’t normally have the ability to get those things to the landfill and it’s not cost to them ,”said Jeff Heintz, City of Bismarck Public Works service operations director.

Here is full list of information:

City of Bismarck Collection Information:

Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (Items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day).

A separate truck will pick up the special items set out for collection.

All loose materials must be boxed or bagged.

It is illegal to remove any refuse set out for collection.

Wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles.

No hazardous waste or liquids accepted on the route. Take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Center during hours of operation

Apartment Complexes/Condos : Place items for special pickup on the boulevard for collection.

Crews will pick up furniture items and tires.

Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes. Items may be taken to the landfill. Landfill charges will apply.

Residential & Alley Collection : Place items for special pickup on the boulevard. Crews will pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires.

During the week of Sept 20-25, 2021: Bismarck residents who display their recent 2021 City of Bismarck water utility bill will have Free Disposal at the landfill.

