Bismarck woman uses her own loss to help victim in fireworks explosion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Becky Bjerklie knows about loss, and about big medical bills.

Her son, Brandon Thomsen, passed away from asthma complications in 2019.

The good news: Bjerklie says that experience has led her to help raise money for someone else’s medical bills, and she says a little soap might be just what the doctor ordered.

This is Becky Bjerklie’s favorite product.

“This is the goodness, our sugar scrubs,” she said as she filled a jar in her Bismarck kitchen.

It’s just one of several products she makes in her home-based business, BB’s Bath Bakery.

“We do bath bombs, foaming sugar scrubs, foaming hand soaps, lotions, loofahs. We kind of have a little bit of everything, Bjerklie said.

Bjerklie started this business two years ago.

“We are a Pride of Dakota product, which we’re pretty proud of,” she said.

It’s her dad, Cal Pedersen’s job to put those Pride of Dakota stickers on every product. On this day, these stickers mean a little extra to Pedersen and Bjerklie. They’ll donate all proceeds from sales this week to their friend Kevin Stastny’s medical fund.

“We’ve gotten pretty close with him over the years. He’s like family,” said Pedersen, who has thrown darts with Stastny for more than 20 years.

Stastny was seriously injured in a fireworks explosion over the weekend. He’s being treated in a Minneapolis hospital.

“I was just trying to think of ways that I could help,” explained Bjerklie.

It is an experience all too familiar to Bjerklie. Two years ago, she lost herson, Brandon Thomsen.

“Our family knows all too well the expenses that come with this kind of injuries, and with this kind of care,” she said. “If this is the least I can do, then gosh, I’m going to do it. I’m going to help other people.”

She hopes to raise a lot of money for her family friend, but Bjerklie also hopes her efforts might inspire more kindness.

“Whether you let the person behind you in line go first, whether you by the person behind you a coffee, whatever it may be, it doesn’t even have to be anything big, just to kind of pay it forward, you know, do good for each other,” Bjerklie said.

Something Bjerklie says the world needs now more than ever.

You can purchase Becky’s products on her website, bbsbathbakery.com.

She’ll also be at the Later Gator sale this weekend.

