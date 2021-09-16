Bismarck man accused of shooting electrical equipment with firearm, causing power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of shooting electrical equipment and causing power outages in Mandan in June.

Deputies say 22-year-old Tjaden Smith used a firearm to fire shots into two VWE three-phase reclosers (similar to a breaker in a house), causing one to explode, spray oil, and start a fire. Court documents report it costs upwards of $50,000 to repair one of these substations.

Morton County deputies and Bismarck police identified Smith by surveillance video.

Smith is charged with felony criminal mischief, endangering by fire or explosion, and tampering with a public service among other charges.

Smith was arrested in June for a different case where Bismarck police say he robbed a gun store.

