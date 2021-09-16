Bismarck budget increases for 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s annual budget rose from $238.6 million in 2021 to $330 million in 2022. The budget passed in a three to two vote.

Commissioner Greg Zenker spoke out against the new budget changes.

“We’re going to be in the same boat we are in five years. So, we have to run this thing more like we would do it with our own money, our own checkbook, than we would somebody else’s,” said Zenker.

Mayor Steve Bakken voted to approve the budget. He says for his first two years in office he was against the new budget changes because, in his opinion, the methodology was incorrect.

“The methodology is sound now, from a financial and business perspective, and it wasn’t before. Moving forward the city of Bismarck is going to be in a great position to be successful,” said Bakken.

Some of the changes include a 2% increase in water fees and a 6% increase in sewage fees to take effect beginning in January, as well as an increase in property taxes. Bismarck citizen Marcus Schmidt is concerned about these increases will affect him.

“If my landlord’s properly taxes and water bill, and sewage is going up, that means my rent is going to go up. And that means I have to cut corners with other things with my budget. And if I have to cut corners, I think the city needs to cut corners,” said Schmidt.

Those in favor of the budget talked about the support it gives to the services provided to the city of Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.