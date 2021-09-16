Advertisement

Bismarck budget increases for 2022

2022 Bismarck budget changes
2022 Bismarck budget changes(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s annual budget rose from $238.6 million in 2021 to $330 million in 2022. The budget passed in a three to two vote.

Commissioner Greg Zenker spoke out against the new budget changes.

“We’re going to be in the same boat we are in five years. So, we have to run this thing more like we would do it with our own money, our own checkbook, than we would somebody else’s,” said Zenker.

Mayor Steve Bakken voted to approve the budget. He says for his first two years in office he was against the new budget changes because, in his opinion, the methodology was incorrect.

“The methodology is sound now, from a financial and business perspective, and it wasn’t before. Moving forward the city of Bismarck is going to be in a great position to be successful,” said Bakken.

Some of the changes include a 2% increase in water fees and a 6% increase in sewage fees to take effect beginning in January, as well as an increase in property taxes. Bismarck citizen Marcus Schmidt is concerned about these increases will affect him.

“If my landlord’s properly taxes and water bill, and sewage is going up, that means my rent is going to go up. And that means I have to cut corners with other things with my budget. And if I have to cut corners, I think the city needs to cut corners,” said Schmidt.

Those in favor of the budget talked about the support it gives to the services provided to the city of Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County

Latest News

FILE
Pickup hauling camper collides with train on Highway 2
Southwest Healthcare Services
Rural healthcare providers struggling with coronavirus uptick
small businesses minot
Celebrating local businesses in the Magic City
trinity health capacity
Trinity Health in Minot facing staff shortage