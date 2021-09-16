Class-11B & 9B football polls after week four

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah stays on top of the Class-11B football poll. The Miners win last week was a forfeit by Heart River. However, the teams right behind Beulah are different this week.

LaMoure-L-M is number one in Class-9B. There is a match-up of ranked teams on Friday when News Salem-Almont travels to Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

Class-11B Football Poll

1. Beulah (9) — 4-0 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass (4) — 4-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Langdon Area-E-M (1) — 4-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Hillsboro-C.Valley — 3-1 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Velva-Garrison — 3-0 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 4th

Others: Harvey-Wells County (3-1), Bowman County (4-0)

Class-9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 4-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 4-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 4-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Ray-Powers Lake — 4-0 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Napoleon-G-S — 4-0 Record — 18 pts — Last week: NR

Others Receiving Votes: North Prairie (3-0), Nelson County (4-0), May-Port-CG (4-0), Surrey (2-1)

