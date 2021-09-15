Wishek PE teacher uses cell phones to help kids with weight lifting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most schools try to get students to put down their phones during class, but one gym teacher in Wishek has found a way to implement them into each student’s workout plan.

When you look inside a the weight training class at Wishek School you may notice a lot of students with their phones out during their workouts. But it’s not because they’re on Snapchat; it’s because they are looking at specific workouts tailored to their needs.

“Tuesday, I do some sort of upper body, so a bench press, some sort of shoulders, and then Wednesday we do like an active recovery day, so stretch, get our muscles loose,” said Seth Wolf, Wishek Public School senior.

Students are using an app called PLT4M (Platform) for their weights and conditioning training.

The app tells students how many reps of each exercise to do and provides videos explaining how to do them.

The PE teacher says all workout were created by certified strength and conditioning coaches.

“I think this app is a lot more effective for us, with knowing what weights to do and less time consuming for our weight teacher,” said Ashley Muller, Wishek Public School senior.

The teacher says previously, he was printing out workout plans for students, but because the class has grown over the last five years, he sought out a more efficient way to accommodate students at a variety of levels.

“The growth weight room has really been successful because of our school board, our community, and our administration and just the other teachers in general, everybody kind of being on board with this,” Chuck Brandner said Wishek Public School PE and weights teacher.

Seventy-one 7th through 12th graders are a part of this class and are using this app, and if a student doesn’t have a cell phone, they can check out a tablet from the office.

Brandner says although students have their phones out in class, he hasn’t had many problems with students getting off task with their phones.

