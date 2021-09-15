Upper Missouri District Health Unit to return to drive-thru testing at Williston State College

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be holding a drive-up testing event at Williston State College on Monday, Sept. 20.

Vehicles will be allowed to line up at the Art Wood Building at 3:30 p.m. and testing will begin at 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. or when all kits have been used.

Drivers are asked to enter from University Avenue then turn onto Clark Street. Traffic control officers will be on site to provide guidance.

The test is PCR only and is open to anyone school aged and older. Officials estimate that test results will take three to five days.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be holding this event on Mondays for the foreseeable future. They will no longer hold testing events on Wednesdays.

