Advertisement

Upper Missouri District Health Unit to return to drive-thru testing at Williston State College

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be holding a drive-up testing event at Williston State College on Monday, Sept. 20.

Vehicles will be allowed to line up at the Art Wood Building at 3:30 p.m. and testing will begin at 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. or when all kits have been used.

Drivers are asked to enter from University Avenue then turn onto Clark Street. Traffic control officers will be on site to provide guidance.

The test is PCR only and is open to anyone school aged and older. Officials estimate that test results will take three to five days.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be holding this event on Mondays for the foreseeable future. They will no longer hold testing events on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others

Latest News

Job Service ND holding Semi-Annual Job Fair Sept. 16
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Gracie
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Gracie
Part Painting + Part Craft
Part Painting + Part Craft
10PM Sportscast 9/14/21
10PM Sportscast 9/14/21