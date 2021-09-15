Trinity Health in Minot facing staff shortage

MINOT, N.D. – As hospitals around the state are nearing or at full capacity due to a rise in COVID cases, Trinity Health leaders in Minot said the situation isn’t at a critical level as of now.

While there are less people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to this time last year, healthcare leaders said flu season and a worker shortage are putting stress on healthcare systems in North Dakota.

Trinity Health leaders in Minot said that like so many hospitals across the country, a lack of staff is the biggest obstacle in treating patients with or without COVID-19.

Despite having adequate space, as well as intensive care rooms and resources available, Trinity Health in Minot is still being forced to restrict capacity for patients.

Vice President Randy Schwan said workers are needed across the board, not just in medical positions.

“We are reallocating administrative staff the clinical staff, non-clinical staff to different roles on a temporary volunteer basis so that we can continue to let the nursing staff and other clinical staff focus on the patients,” said Schwan.

While there are currently between 20-25 patients admitted due to COVID-related reasons, Schwan said that is an improvement over this time last year were there were more than 70.

Trinity is putting an emphasis on vaccinations for current staff and the community.

“We’re still vaccinating more than 200 people a week and we’d like to increase that both in the staff side and the community. I know we have set some high goals for vaccination, but we haven’t hit them yet. We’re at above 60% (for staff) and we’re working towards 90% vaccination,” said Schwan.

Schwan said Trinity Health will continue to vaccinate staff weekly and encourages the community to get vaccinated as well.

