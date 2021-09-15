South Dakota company celebrates 75 years in business

LEMMON, S.D. - The worker shortage has hit just about every business, in just about every part of the country.

But one Lemmon, S.D. business is experiencing the opposite.

Wheeler Manufacturing is celebrating 75 years of business in Lemmon.

The company designs, produces and sells wholesale jewelry. You’ll find their products at tourist destinations around the country; from the North Dakota Heritage Center to national parks like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

Wheeler Manufacturing employs about 100 people and during this worker shortage, they’ve actually added employees.

“We ended up in such a bind like so many businesses where you’re just desperate for helping,” said Travis Maier, vice president of sales for Wheeler Manufacturing. “Our employees stepped up and we are able to add 30 employees this current year. So in a world in which people are struggling to find help people out here continue to want to work.”

Maier says it was the work ethic of the people that first attracted founders RB and Fran Wheeler to the area in 1946. He says that work ethic has been the secret to the company’s 75 years of success.

Wheeler Manuracturing is on track for their best sales year ever.

