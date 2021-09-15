Advertisement

Second case of anthrax reported in beef cattle in Kidder County

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second case of anthrax was reported in beef cattle in Kidder County last week. Anthrax poisoning is preventable in cattle through vaccines, although it can take up to a week for immunity to be established and must be administered every year.

“Sometimes we end up treating animals for the anthrax. It’s a bacteria so it can be treated with antibiotics, if you catch it early. We try to limit the organism so we don’t relive it in the future in that same location,” said Dr. Ethan Andress, state veterinarian for North Dakota.

Two cases of anthrax were reported in North Dakota in 2020. In 2005, however, there were more than 500 confirmed anthrax deaths. Cases are most frequently reported in the northeast, southeast, and south-central parts of North Dakota. There are usually a few cases reported every year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County

Latest News

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe
Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck needs volunteers
Drew Noble
Montana man faces 86 felony charges after agents say he possessed child porn, recorded teen
Online goods inflation up 3.1% from last year
Menu at Charlie's Main Street Cafe in Minot
Celebrating local businesses in the Magic City