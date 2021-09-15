Second case of anthrax reported in beef cattle in Kidder County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second case of anthrax was reported in beef cattle in Kidder County last week. Anthrax poisoning is preventable in cattle through vaccines, although it can take up to a week for immunity to be established and must be administered every year.

“Sometimes we end up treating animals for the anthrax. It’s a bacteria so it can be treated with antibiotics, if you catch it early. We try to limit the organism so we don’t relive it in the future in that same location,” said Dr. Ethan Andress, state veterinarian for North Dakota.

Two cases of anthrax were reported in North Dakota in 2020. In 2005, however, there were more than 500 confirmed anthrax deaths. Cases are most frequently reported in the northeast, southeast, and south-central parts of North Dakota. There are usually a few cases reported every year.

