Seasonal preparedness supply shortage

Snowblowers
Snowblowers(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the summer transitions to fall, many are looking to prepare for the weather to come

Supply chains are still being affected by shortages brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hardware and appliance stores are experiencing shortages on much of the necessary equipment used to keep the colder months at bay.

Kirkwood Ace Hardware North Manager, Sam Hinz, has been hard at work keeping inventory at proper levels, and is ready to adapt to challenges to come.

“Be cognizant of what’s going on. Be understanding with your local retailers. You know it’s kind of hard sometimes for us, but we’re doing our best to serve people. And thankfully people have been really understanding. People are having the same kind of issues, so people are pretty understanding, and our community here is especially good to us,” said Hinz.

Check with your local shops to ensure you can prepare for the upcoming seasons.

