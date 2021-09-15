BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Newly released Census data shows poverty levels in North Dakota are down.

North Dakota had an eight percent poverty rate in 2020. That’s down from 9.6 percent over the previous three years. North Dakota ranks in the top 10 states with the lowest poverty rates, and is down from the national average of 11.4 percent. Officials say COVID relief payments helped raise some people above the poverty line.

“Poverty by the way, is a very stubborn statistic. It changes very little over time. The fact that we’re lowering that poverty rate statewide, even if it’s by portions of a percentage, is really pretty significant,” said Kevin Iverson, manager of the North Dakota State Data Center.

Iverson says in the long term, he expects North Dakota’s poverty rates to continue on a downward trend.

