Noem retains former Trump attorney in abortion lawsuit

En esta imagen tomada de un video, el abogado personal del presidente Donald Trump, Jay...
En esta imagen tomada de un video, el abogado personal del presidente Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, habla en el juicio político en el Senado, Washington, sábado 25 de enero de 2020. (Senate Television via AP)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem is getting help from a former attorney for former President Trump in her legal battle against Planned Parenthood.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday the retention of Attorney Jay Sekulow to assist the state in Planned Parenthood v. Noem. Sekulow led Trump’s defense team during the impeachment trial in January.

Governor Noem’s appeal aims to uphold the state law requiring pregnant women to consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding on abortion. This comes after the district court halted that provision to state law last month.

Noem has long been an opponent of abortion, last week she signed an executive order banning abortions via telemedicine in the state and stated that she’s looking to work with lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session to make the order more permanent.

In a statement, Sekulow says he’s honored to represent South Dakota and calls the legislation “common-sense.”

Noem says Sekulow has argued 12 U.S. Supreme Court cases, including some pro-life cases. The appeal will be to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

