Montana man faces 86 felony charges after agents say he possessed child porn, recorded teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Libby, MT man is in custody in Williams County after ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents say he possessed and uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and secretly recorded a minor.

33-year-old Drew Noble faces 86 felony charges for promoting an obscene performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials. After a CyberTip from Google in June of 2020, agents issued a series of search warrants to investigate Noble’s property.

Court documents report that agents found large quantities of CSAM in Noble’s email, search history, and on other electronic devices. Agents say they also found a hidden camera video taken by Noble of a teen in an apartment bathroom.

In an interview with law enforcement, Noble initially denied some of his internet search history, but when presented with data on his devices said he had looked at it, “but not for himself.” Noble admitted to knowing about the hidden camera, but told agents he never intentionally recorded anyone.

Noble is held at the Williams County Corrections Center for $300,000 cash or surety.

