Minot High School names 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot High School has announced eight inductees for the school’s 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame.
The honorees are:
- Brooklyn Barron, golf, and gymnastics, as well as being 2011′s Senior Athlete of the Year-Angela Speiser, cheerleading coach
- Derek Lorenz, track & field and football-Scott Kittell, Minot sports broadcaster, “The Voice of the Magi”
- Glen Hardy, football and track & field-Betsy Gerhart, track and field coach-Alicia Clemenson, track and field and basketball-Kurt Carlson, basketball and football
The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Magic City Campus theater. The event is free to attend.
