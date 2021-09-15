Advertisement

Minot High School names 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

By John Salling
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Minot High School has announced eight inductees for the school’s 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame.

The honorees are:

- Brooklyn Barron, golf, and gymnastics, as well as being 2011′s Senior Athlete of the Year-Angela Speiser, cheerleading coach

- Derek Lorenz, track & field and football-Scott Kittell, Minot sports broadcaster, “The Voice of the Magi”

- Glen Hardy, football and track & field-Betsy Gerhart, track and field coach-Alicia Clemenson, track and field and basketball-Kurt Carlson, basketball and football

The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Magic City Campus theater. The event is free to attend.

