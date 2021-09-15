Advertisement

Lift station maintenance project wrapping up in Minot

Work on lift station in Minot
Work on lift station in Minot(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – As the City of Minot continues road construction, one maintenance project near 16th Street and Fourth Avenue NW is set to wrap this week.

Parts of 16th Street have been limited to one lane as workers begin long term maintenance of a lift station.

Waste water has been diverted from the station so workers can line the concrete walls with protective epoxy to prevent erosion.

City Public Information Officer Derek Hackett said this maintenance is both routine and due to damage already noticed.

“With the gasses that are created from water sloshing  in and out, in and out, it erodes some of the concrete. So this project is kind of a lifetime maintenance to make sure that the integrity of the facility stays In place through the rest of its duration,” said Hackett.

Hackett said the project is due to wrap towards the end of this week.

