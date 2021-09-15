Advertisement

Judge dismisses child abuse case against Mandan school administrator

By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, a District Court Judge dismissed the case against a Mandan school administrator who was arrested for child abuse.

Thirty-five-year-old Chrystopher Bitz was arrested in May and was set to stand trial in October until the state filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Court documents report that the state did not believe it could meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt given the facts of the case.

At the time of his arrest, Bitz was placed on administrative leave. There is no word yet on whether Bitz will be reinstated.

