Job Service ND holding Semi-Annual Job Fair Sept. 16

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - In northwest North Dakota, officials with Job Service North Dakota say there are many more jobs than job seekers. In order to help narrow the gap, they will be holding their semi-annual job fair Thursday.

Fifty-eight employers will be on hand at Williston State College from 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, looking to fill lots of jobs.

Workforce Center Manager Paula Hickel says that number is slightly down compared to prior years due to economic uncertainty related to COVID-19, but every industry in the region will be represented.

“We’re always a little bit heavier in the gas and oil-related jobs, which is true again this year, but there is pretty much something for everyone there,” said Hickel.

For a full list of employers and positions, visit jobsnd.com/jobfair.

