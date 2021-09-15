Advertisement

Farm Rescue activates “Operation Hay Lift” to help producers struggling to feed livestock

(Farm Rescue)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farm Rescue has activated “Operation Hay Lift” in hopes of helping ranchers get enough hay to feed their cattle this winter.

Neil Simons is the field operations manager for Farm Rescue. He says Operation Hay Lift provides hauling help at a reduced rate.

Simos says they’ve received about 90 requests for help, including some producers from eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota have reached out, but he says the majority of the requests have come from North Dakota producers.

“If you draw a triangle between Minot, Dickinson and Bismarck it’s that area that’s probably the area we’ve received the most requests,” he explained. “So there are a whole lot of trucks moving toward that direction.”

Simons says they’ve gotten hay donation offers from as far away as Mississippi and Virginia, but Simons says it isn’t cost effective to haul hay from that far away.

Instead, they are looking at offers from states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

If you need hay, you can fill out an application on the Farm Rescue website, farmrescue.org.

You can also find information there about how to donate hay.

