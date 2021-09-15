Consumer price index rises from last year, but core inflation down from a month ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve likely noticed higher prices at the store. The consumer price index is up 5.3% from last year.

Analysts say it could have been worse, but there are some big contributors to inflation. Among them, a 43 percent hike in gas prices form a year ago and a 12 percent rise in the price of beef.

However, core inflation is actually down from a month ago, increasing by just four percent on the year, which economists say is encouraging.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.