Consumer price index rises from last year, but core inflation down from a month ago

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve likely noticed higher prices at the store. The consumer price index is up 5.3% from last year.

Analysts say it could have been worse, but there are some big contributors to inflation. Among them, a 43 percent hike in gas prices form a year ago and a 12 percent rise in the price of beef.

However, core inflation is actually down from a month ago, increasing by just four percent on the year, which economists say is encouraging.

