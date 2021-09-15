City of Williston considering creation of a special assessment district for Hawkeye Village

WILLISTON, N.D. - New housing is a big need for Williston, and city commissioners are debating whether or not creating a special assessment district with a developer would help in bringing more buildings to the city.

Williston city commissioners voted Tuesday night to have city staff work with Hawkeye Village to create a developmental agreement and financial plan for discussion at a future meeting.

Hawkeye Village, which is west of town, is currently on phase one of construction. If commissioners agree, they’ll cover up to $3 million for the streets and utilities for phase two of construction, which Manager John Sessions says would allow 50 additional homes to be built.

“With the burden of the financing of the infrastructure shared, you can commit your liquidity, your money, to building more houses faster,” said John Sessions, Hawkeye Village Manager.

The city of Williston has not created a special assessment district of any housing since the 1980′s. Officials expect to have a report ready for the commission within 90 days.

Phase two of development at Hawkeye Village is expected to start next year.

