Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others

Latest News

Bismarck State College vaccine clinic
Bismarck State College hosts its very first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus
SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Farm Rescue activates “Operation Hay Lift” to help producers struggling to feed livestock
Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation