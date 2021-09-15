Advertisement

Bismarck’s new roundabout survey

By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck has installed a new temporary roundabout at the intersection of 16th and Rosser. Roundabouts have been showed by studies from the IIHS and Federal Highway Administration to drop accident occurrences by 37%.

In partnership with the AARP, the city of Bismarck is trying out a roundabout to get the public’s opinion on updates to the area. This project was initiated through City Public Health, and includes plans to add game tables, art installations, and a mural to the nearby 16th street park.

“Between that and the roundabout at the intersection we’re able to show what additional energies, if we put into these places, can make them feel more welcoming for people of all ages,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

The city is looking for the public’s opinion on the roundabout and inviting everyone to drive through to see it for yourself.

“Go through it a couple of times, and once they get a feel for it, we want their early reaction, we also want their late reaction. Hopefully, these are the types of survey results, on day one it was the sky is falling, this is a terrible idea, but by day three on second thought, this may be better. Hopefully, that’s the sort of input, but ultimately we’ll let the public weigh in on whatever their position is,” said Schell.

You can voice your opinion on the city’s website here.

