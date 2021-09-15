Bismarck State College hosts its very first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College hosted its very first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus in partnership with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Fourteen students and staff took advantage, and we sat down with one student to see why she chose to get the shot on campus.

Bismarck State College student Natasha Southam just got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a decision she’s been putting off for a while now.

“I was planning on getting vaccinated earlier, and you know, life, and then I kept pushing it off, I’m just like, ‘ugh,’ I can’t do that, I need to get it done. And then I saw that the school was going to do it, so, I was like, ‘oh,’ I’ll just wait for that, and then sign up for that, and then I can just get it done after class and then go to work,” said Southam.

BSC administrators say the goal of the clinic was to give students and staff a convenient opportunity.

“We’re welcoming masks on campus, obviously promoting any of those healthy habits — washing hands, social distancing — and so providing a vaccine on campus, is just one of those additional tools that students can use to feel most comfortable as they’re here during their fall semester,” said BSC Vice President for Student Affairs Kaylyn Bondy.

All three vaccines were available to students and staff, and there will be another clinic on campus on October 11.

There was no cost to students and staff, and insurance was not billed.

