Annual ‘roadeo’ helps Bismarck Public Works prep snow equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It may have been in the 80s on Wednesday, but Bismarck Public Works employees were busy prepping snow equipment.

Wednesday was the department’s 10th annual equipment “roadeo” where more than 30 employees competed in timed obstacle courses. Organizers say it helps the newer hires learn from the experts, while promoting a little bit of good-natured competition.

”It helps us get used to the levers again in the equipment. It familiarizes us with objects out on the road we might see like cars, hydrants, mailboxes, and driveways,” said Chad Schiermeister, heavy equipment operator.

Schiermeister says in the past few years, Bismarck has had snow as early as October, so it’s best to be prepared.

