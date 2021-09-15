Advertisement

A 39-year-old is in custody after Beulah police say he made threatening calls to school district

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a man they say placed a series of threatening phone calls to schools in the Beulah School District Tuesday.

Police say they linked 39-year-old Anthony Hintz to phone calls received by personnel at Beulah high and middle schools. School administrators told police the individual called upwards of 10 times with lewd and threatening messages directed toward whoever answered the phone.

In response, the Beulah School District enacted a soft lock down Tuesday. On the district’s Facebook page, school officials report “the situation was under control in a matter of minutes.”

Hintz is in custody at the Mercer County Jail with a $10,000 bail. He is charged with terrorizing and harassment. Court documents report he is not to have contact with Beulah high, middle, or elementary schools.

The district is no longer under lockdown.

