159 North Dakota residents officially become U.S. citizens in ceremony Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 150 people can officially begin calling North Dakota home on Tuesday.

After a long naturalization process, 159 people were welcomed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of North Dakota as newly minted citizens of the United States.

The new citizens hail from 43 different countries and reside in 22 different places in North Dakota. One couple, who moved to Minot from Saskatchewan, Canada for work in 2002, naturalized together. They also say their new citizenship gives them the ability to live more freely.

“I just think we’ll have more security, because if we retire here, we won’t have to worry about renewing our residence,” said Kathy Allan of Minot.

“Really, just as we move towards retirement. We have grandchildren in Canada, we have grandchildren in the United States. And we really had a strong desire to be free to go or be with, or live around any or all of them,” said Ron Allan of Minot.

The Allans say they learned more about how the U.S. government works from the naturalization process and are excited to be able to vote in the next elections.

Kjersti Armstrong, attorney and wife to ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong, also received her U.S. citizenship at the ceremony.

