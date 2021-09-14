Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck woman for burglary after they say she broke into a residence and stole weapons.

Police say they found stolen items in 41-year-old Trisha Goodmanson’s yard and in her possession. And say they found Goodmanson hiding under a deck in the area.

A witness told police that his window had been broken, door forced open, and items including guns, ammo, check blanks, and a knife were taken from his home Saturday.

Goodmanson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Goodmanson has a previous conviction for aggravated assault in 2018.

