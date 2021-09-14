Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have an iPhone, Apple encourages you to update your software immediately. A virus has been developed that exploits a flaw in the iMessage app.

It uses what experts call a “zero-click exploit.”

The bug can simply be inserted on your phone by a hacker remotely, which makes this virus more dangerous when compared to traditional viruses that require you to download a file or click on a link.

The tech company released a series of updates for all of its products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Mac computers.

