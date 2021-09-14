Advertisement

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs bring on new head coach

Michael Keeran
Michael Keeran(Sabre Dogs)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Bismarck State’s Michael Keeran has picked up a summer job. He is the new head coach of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

Keeran is the Mystics head baseball coach and they won both the regular season and tournament titles in the Mon-Dak last season.

Michael has summer league experience in both the Pioneer and Prospect League’s.

The Sabre Dogs won their first Expedition League championship this past season.

