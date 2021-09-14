Souris Valley Sabre Dogs bring on new head coach

MINOT, N.D. – Bismarck State’s Michael Keeran has picked up a summer job. He is the new head coach of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

Keeran is the Mystics head baseball coach and they won both the regular season and tournament titles in the Mon-Dak last season.

Michael has summer league experience in both the Pioneer and Prospect League’s.

The Sabre Dogs won their first Expedition League championship this past season.

