Advertisement

School officials facing COVID-19 cases at Williston Basin School District

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The first month of school for the Williston Basin School District started business as usual, and while officials are determined to keep it that way, they have been challenged as coronavirus cases and close contacts appear.

The district began releasing a weekly COVID-19 report card last Wednesday, which showed 34 positives among students and staff and almost 200 school-related close contacts. Rickard Elementary has been hit the hardest over the last month but had just enough substitute teachers to avoid a shutdown.

Superintendent Jeff Thake says his team is monitoring cases daily and is confident in continuing education, even in the worst-case scenario.

“I’m always hoping for the best. I’m very optimistic that we are going to come out of this and we’re all going to be stronger as a result of coming out of this,” said Thake.

If low staff numbers make in-person learning impossible, Thake has been authorized to move a building to distance learning until cases subside. He says no building is currently at risk of being shut down.

The weekly report card is updated on Wednesday evenings and can be viewed on the Williston Basin School District 7 Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Anthony Barse
Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car

Latest News

Snowblowers
Seasonal preparedness supply shortage
Citizenship ceremony on Tuesday
159 North Dakota residents officially become U.S. citizens in ceremony Tuesday
Food being packed at the Bismarck Pack-a-Thon
Bismarck Pack-a-thon raises awareness for hunger in North Dakota
Handicap sign in the ND capitol building
ND Capitol’s ongoing ADA concerns and the plan for faulty handicap door
Man arrested in terrorizing investigation in Minot