School officials facing COVID-19 cases at Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. - The first month of school for the Williston Basin School District started business as usual, and while officials are determined to keep it that way, they have been challenged as coronavirus cases and close contacts appear.

The district began releasing a weekly COVID-19 report card last Wednesday, which showed 34 positives among students and staff and almost 200 school-related close contacts. Rickard Elementary has been hit the hardest over the last month but had just enough substitute teachers to avoid a shutdown.

Superintendent Jeff Thake says his team is monitoring cases daily and is confident in continuing education, even in the worst-case scenario.

“I’m always hoping for the best. I’m very optimistic that we are going to come out of this and we’re all going to be stronger as a result of coming out of this,” said Thake.

If low staff numbers make in-person learning impossible, Thake has been authorized to move a building to distance learning until cases subside. He says no building is currently at risk of being shut down.

The weekly report card is updated on Wednesday evenings and can be viewed on the Williston Basin School District 7 Facebook Page.

