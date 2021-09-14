Advertisement

Recent COVID-19 surge putting more pressure on rural hospitals

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems bed
McKenzie County Healthcare Systems bed(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The latest spike in COVID-19 cases has made bed availability a challenge for many hospitals across the region. For rural hospitals, being able to transfer critical patients is becoming a problem.

During last year’s surge, smaller hospitals like McKenzie County Healthcare Systems had an arrangement with larger hospitals to transfer COVID-positive patients. Now, CEO Daniel Kelly says they have to take in those patients because there are no available beds in the state. He says their availability and ICU size is a challenge.

“Knock on wood, thus far we have been successful in the patients that we have cared for and when patients have needed ICU, we’ve been fortunate to find and fit them within that window that we could transfer them. This is opportune, it’s what we are doing because we have to do it,” said Kelly.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems has a total of 24 beds, but with current staffing, it can only use 12 of those beds. Staffing is already a big problem for many hospitals and keeping employees healthy is another issue that limits availability.

“We have staff that are then exposed to COVID and are mandated to quarantine so that becomes a problem in of itself,” said Kelly.

Kelly says beds at the facility are currently full and he is pleading with the community to remain vigilant in combating the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Anthony Barse
Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car

Latest News

Snowblowers
Seasonal preparedness supply shortage
Citizenship ceremony on Tuesday
159 North Dakota residents officially become U.S. citizens in ceremony Tuesday
Food being packed at the Bismarck Pack-a-Thon
Bismarck Pack-a-thon raises awareness for hunger in North Dakota
Handicap sign in the ND capitol building
ND Capitol’s ongoing ADA concerns and the plan for faulty handicap door
Man arrested in terrorizing investigation in Minot