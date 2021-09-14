Advertisement

Northern Plains Dance launches new Homeschool Dance Program

(Northern Plains Dance)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For kids who home school, there is no set time and location for gym class.

Parents often come up with activities for their kids to do to get some exercise in.

Northern Plains Dance is hoping to help with some of that planning with their Home School Dance Program.

Kids between the ages of five and 12 will learn a basic overview of classical dance on Thursdays during the day.

“So we’ve gotten a lot of feedback over the years, and customer service is, of course, kind of our number one goal, and we’ve gotten a lot of requests over the years to have a daytime program for kids who have this education model; and so we’re really excited with this new space to be able to offer it,” said Hollis Mackintosh Heid, Northern Plains Dance director.

So far, eight students have enrolled in the program, and those interested can find more information at:Classes | Ballet, Modern, Tap | Northern Plains Dance

