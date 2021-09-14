New Town School District releases updated COVID-19 protocols

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The New Town School District released a new set of COVID-19 guidelines Monday for students and parents.

The new rules are aimed at continuing face to face learning and include updates on the district’s efforts to keep students safe and healthy.

Parents and guardians are now being asked to report if a student has had close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Unvaccinated individuals who have had close contact must quarantine for 10 days, but fully vaccinated individuals must quarantine for four days and get tested on days five, six and seven.

The new rules also address “Cluster Cases” protocols in the event a group of students is found positive, and outlines changes in the attendance policy if a student is absent due to COVID-related reasons.

Superintendent Beth Zietz said these new guidelines are the result of updated vaccine research being added to the policy.

“According to the department of health if you are vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine. However, it’s recommended that you test between three and five days our board opted to go a little stricter than that and quarantine students for four days and then test on days five, six and seven,” said Zietz.

According to the district, 90% of licensed staff are immunized, and all buildings had air purifiers installed over the summer.

Zietz said administration will continue to monitor COVID in the area and make updates as needed throughout the year.

She said the school board will also be working to update COVID leave policies for staff in the coming weeks.

