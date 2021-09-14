Advertisement

ND’s taxable sales increased by 21.2% in the second quarter of 2021

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger
North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says the state is seeing a sharp increase in taxable sales for the second quarter of 2021.

This year’s numbers are 21.2% higher than the second quarter of 2020. Commissioner Rauschenberger says this shows the state’s adaptability after a year of stress due to the pandemic.

“We had kind of a low bar to measure against our 2021 numbers in the second quarter. But when you compare that, it really does show the rebound from a year ago,” said Rauschenberger.

Fargo saw the biggest jump in taxable sales among cities in the state — an increase of 35%. Billings County saw an increase of 75%. Commissioner Rauschenberger anticipates a positive increase in the third quarter as well, although he doesn’t expect the numbers will be as dramatic as the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fireworks explosion
One person injured in fireworks explosion in south Bismarck
ND lawmakers
Small group of ND lawmakers calling for return to Bismarck for vaccine mandate response
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar
Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar raises money for Sporting Chance
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing

Latest News

BPS looks to expand its career and technical education program
sports 9/13/21
6PM Sportscast 9/13/21
Bishop Ryan Volleyball
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Berkley Lundeen
Funeral assistance north dakota
FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral assistance