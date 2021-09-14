ND’s taxable sales increased by 21.2% in the second quarter of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says the state is seeing a sharp increase in taxable sales for the second quarter of 2021.

This year’s numbers are 21.2% higher than the second quarter of 2020. Commissioner Rauschenberger says this shows the state’s adaptability after a year of stress due to the pandemic.

“We had kind of a low bar to measure against our 2021 numbers in the second quarter. But when you compare that, it really does show the rebound from a year ago,” said Rauschenberger.

Fargo saw the biggest jump in taxable sales among cities in the state — an increase of 35%. Billings County saw an increase of 75%. Commissioner Rauschenberger anticipates a positive increase in the third quarter as well, although he doesn’t expect the numbers will be as dramatic as the second quarter.

