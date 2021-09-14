ND DoH: COVID-19 cases up nearly 215% over past month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 2,712 active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reported Tuesday. Health experts say these case numbers are continuing to trend in the wrong direction.

North Dakota is experiencing active COVID-19 case numbers we haven’t seen since December. Just in the past month, active cases have increased nearly 215 percent according to the state health department. Health officials say what’s concerning now, is who is getting the virus.

Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger says more and more children are contracting the coronavirus. From August 2020 to August 2021, there’s been an 88 percent increase in cases in the zero to 17 age group.

“Many of the younger people aren’t eligible for vaccination, those under 12 can’t be vaccinated, so that needs to be taken into consideration,” said Kruger.

COVID cases are trending upward, and Kruger says we may not have seen the worst of it yet.

“I don’t think my crystal ball is clear enough to know how long this upward trend will continue and when we will peak, but I can tell you I think that we’re not near our peak yet, and I think we’ve got a ways to go,” said Kruger.

While the delta variant has contributed to the spread, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says high-transmission events and activities haven’t helped.

“It feels a lot like people have forgotten that COVID exists. Just a reminder that COVID does exist. We’re well aware of that,” said Moch.

Both Kruger and Moch say the COVID vaccine remains your best bet for protecting yourself against the virus.

Kruger says COVID mitigation efforts like masking and social distancing remain effective, and stressed the importance of staying home if you’re sick.

